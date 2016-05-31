KIEV May 31 Teenager Oleksandr Zinchenko was named on Tuesday in Ukraine's 23-man squad for Euro 2016 with experienced winger Oleh Gusev and striker Artem Kravets dropped by coach Mykhaylo Fomenko.

Defender Mykyta Kamenyuka and midfielders Evhen Shakhov, Ivan Petryak and Maxym Malyshev have also left the Ukraine camp in Switzerland, the Football Federation of Ukraine said.

The 19-year-old Zinchenko scored in the 4-3 friendly win over Romania on Sunday shortly after coming on as a halftime substitute.

He became the youngest player to score for Ukraine at the age of 19 years and 165 days, beating the record of the great Andriy Shevchenko.

Ukraine play Albania in a friendly on June 3 before they face world champions Germany in their opening Euro 2016 game on June 12. Poland and Northern Ireland are also in Group C.

Goalkeepers: Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar), Denys Boyko (Besiktas), Mykyta Shevchenko (Zorya).

Defenders: Evhen Khacheridi (Dynamo Kiev), Bohdan Butko (Amkar), Artem Fedetskyi (Dnipro), Oleksandr Karavaev (Zorya), Oleksandr Kucher (Shakhtar), Yaroslav Rakytskyi (Shakhtar), Vyacheslav Shevchuk (Shakhtar).

Midfielders: Serhiy Rybalka (Dynamo Kiev), Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev), Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kiev), Andriy Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kiev), Evhen Konoplyanka (Sevilla), Ruslan Rotan (Dnipro), Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar), Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar), Anatolyi Tumoschuk (Kairat), Oleksandr Zinchenko (UFA).

Forwards: Roman Zozylya (Dnipro), Pylyp Budkivskyi (Zorya), Evhen Seleznyov (Shakhtar). (Editing by Ed Osmond)