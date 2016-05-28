Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
KIEV May 28 Young midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko received a late call-up by Ukraine coach Mykhaylo Fomenko to his provisional Euro 2016 squad.
The 19-year-old Zinchenko was a concern for the coaching staff as he was battling a minor injury but he has joined up with the squad in Turin to prepare for the friendly against Romania on Sunday, the Ukraine Football Federation said on Saturday.
Zinchenko made his only international appearance when he came off the bench during the Euro 2016 qualifier against Spain in October.
Ukraine have another friendly against Albania on June 3 before they face world champions Germany in their opening game at Euro 2016 on June 12.
Poland and Northern Ireland are also in Group C.
Goalkeepers: Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar), Denys Boyko (Besiktas), Mykyta Shevchenko (Zorya).
Defenders: Evhen Khacheridi (Dynamo Kiev), Bohdan Butko (Amkar), Artem Fedetskyi (Dnipro), Mykyta Kamenyuka (Zorya), Oleksandr Karavaev (Zorya), Oleksandr Kucher (Shakhtar), Yaroslav Rakytskyi (Shakhtar), Vyacheslav Shevchuk (Shakhtar).
Midfielders: Oleh Gusev (Dynamo Kiev), Serhiy Rybalka (Dynamo Kiev), Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev), Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kiev), Andriy Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kiev), Evhen Konoplyanka (Sevilla), Ivan Petyak (Zorya), Ruslan Rotan (Dnipro), Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar), Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar), Maksym Malyshev (Shakhtar), Evhen Shakhov (Dnipro), Anatolyi Tumoschuk (Kairat), Oleksandr Zinchenko (UFA).
Forwards: Arem Kravets (Stuttgart), Roman Zozylya (Dnipro), Pylyp Budkivskyi (Zorya), Evhen Seleznyov (Shakhtar). (Reporting by Igor Nitsak, editing by Ed Osmond)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.