KIEV May 28 Young midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko received a late call-up by Ukraine coach Mykhaylo Fomenko to his provisional Euro 2016 squad.

The 19-year-old Zinchenko was a concern for the coaching staff as he was battling a minor injury but he has joined up with the squad in Turin to prepare for the friendly against Romania on Sunday, the Ukraine Football Federation said on Saturday.

Zinchenko made his only international appearance when he came off the bench during the Euro 2016 qualifier against Spain in October.

Ukraine have another friendly against Albania on June 3 before they face world champions Germany in their opening game at Euro 2016 on June 12.

Poland and Northern Ireland are also in Group C.

Goalkeepers: Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar), Denys Boyko (Besiktas), Mykyta Shevchenko (Zorya).

Defenders: Evhen Khacheridi (Dynamo Kiev), Bohdan Butko (Amkar), Artem Fedetskyi (Dnipro), Mykyta Kamenyuka (Zorya), Oleksandr Karavaev (Zorya), Oleksandr Kucher (Shakhtar), Yaroslav Rakytskyi (Shakhtar), Vyacheslav Shevchuk (Shakhtar).

Midfielders: Oleh Gusev (Dynamo Kiev), Serhiy Rybalka (Dynamo Kiev), Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev), Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kiev), Andriy Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kiev), Evhen Konoplyanka (Sevilla), Ivan Petyak (Zorya), Ruslan Rotan (Dnipro), Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar), Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar), Maksym Malyshev (Shakhtar), Evhen Shakhov (Dnipro), Anatolyi Tumoschuk (Kairat), Oleksandr Zinchenko (UFA).

Forwards: Arem Kravets (Stuttgart), Roman Zozylya (Dnipro), Pylyp Budkivskyi (Zorya), Evhen Seleznyov (Shakhtar). (Reporting by Igor Nitsak, editing by Ed Osmond)