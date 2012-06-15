DONETSK, June 15 Coach Oleg Blokhin accused
fair-weather Ukraine fans of "wanting to shoot us" after they
whistled his team close to the end of their Euro 2012 2-0 defeat
by France in rainy Donetsk on Friday.
The Group D match was halted for 55 minutes as a
thunderstorm struck and torrential rain drenched the pitch. When
it resumed, France outshone the tournament co-hosts with fast,
attacking football and secured victory with goals from Jeremy
Menez and Yohan Cabaye.
"It is not fair to only support your team when they play
well. You should support your team always," Blokhin said when
asked about the whistling towards the end of the match when his
players failed to chase a long ball.
"We have the impression that if we are winning everything is
fine, but if we are losing our supporters want to shoot us."
Blokhin praised the loyalty of the Irish fans who cheered on
their team throughout a painful 4-0 thrashing by world champions
Spain on Thursday.
"Whistle at me, not the team. The guys are not guilty, they
tried everything they could," Blokhin said.
Ukraine made a bright start to the tournament with a 2-1
victory over Sweden, delighting thousands who had packed out fan
zones all over the country, but that form deserted them on
Friday.
"The French are one of the best teams in world football and
one of the favourites in this tournament," said Blokhin.
"In the box we didn't try to clear, we just created moments
for the French team. We can't make such mistakes in our
defensive line."
His players were feeling sad, he said, and sitting dejected
in the dressing room.
"I will not mention any names. I don't want you to blame
anyone," he added.
