* Players died for beating German team, legend says
* Story debunked after fall of Soviet Union
* New Russian movie revives controversy
By Olzhas Auyezov
KIEV, June 20 Ukraine is finding itself dogged
by a World War II propaganda myth about an ill-starred soccer
match against a German team even as it tries to cement its
status as a modern European nation by co-hosting the Euro 2012
soccer championship.
A movie based on the "Death Match" legend, which premiered
last month when most former Soviet republics celebrated the 1945
Allied victory over Nazi Germany, has caused an uproar in
Ukraine as it prepares for soccer celebrations.
The movie, "Match", tells the story of Start, a soccer club
set up in the summer of 1942 in Nazi-occupied Kiev. Its players,
according to the Soviet official line, were arrested and killed
after refusing to 'throw' a game to a German team.
The story had already inspired several film adaptations,
including the 1962 Soviet movie "Tretiy taym" (The Third Half)
and the 1981 U.S. film "Escape to Victory" starring Sylvester
Stallone and featuring soccer great Pele.
The latest adaptation, by Russian filmmakers and panned by
critics both in Russia and Ukraine as too heavy on propaganda,
shows an embellished version of the team's story set against the
background of Nazi atrocities such as the Babiy Yar massacre of
Kiev's Jews.
It also describes the 1941 destruction of central Kiev by
Soviet forces who booby-trapped key buildings before retreating.
Blasts and subsequent fires then destroyed Khreshchatyk, the
city's main street which now hosts the official Euro 2012 fan
zone, leaving about 50,000 people homeless and contributing to
the eclectic look of today's Kiev.
What upsets many Ukrainians is that the movie's protagonists
speak Russian while Nazi collaborators speak Ukrainian and wear
traditional local clothes and armbands coloured in the yellow
and blue of the Ukrainian flag.
Both World War II and the status of the Russian language are
contentious issues in Ukraine.
Much of western Ukraine was Polish territory before the war
and the region was a scene of clashes between Nazi and Soviet
forces, with Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) fighters often
swapping sides between the two.
While some see Stepan Bandera, the nationalists' leader of
the time, as a hero, others consider him a fascist criminal.
Similarly, the nation is divided over whether the Russian
language, widely used in eastern Ukraine, should be officially
recognised on par with Ukrainian.
A move to adopt such proposal caused clashes between
protesters and police in Kiev just days before the start of the
championship.
SOCCER LINK
As if hinting at an official cover-up, a closing text at the
end of "Match" cites a finding by German prosecutors in 2005
that there had been no link between the game and the subsequent
deaths of several Start players.
In point of fact, however, the myth has been repeatedly
debunked since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Vladlen Putistin, a son of one of the Start players, said in
a 2002 newspaper interview: "The truth is that no footballers
were arrested after the match ... Three of them were executed,
but only half a year later, not immediately. I think it was not
a punishment for their sports performance as it was thought in
the Soviet times."
Start were indeed unbeaten during their only playing season
in the summer of 1942 which culminated in two games against
Luftwaffe team Flakelf.
Start won the first game 5-1 and Flakelf sought a rematch
three days later, having reinforced their team with stronger
players. But Start won again 5-3.
Several Start players were arrested nine days later, but,
according to post-Soviet publications, only because they had
belonged to Dynamo Kiev.
Dynamo, one of Ukraine's top clubs these days whose players
make up the core of the national team, were then sponsored by
NKVD, the Soviet agency which combined the functions of police
and secret service.
Four players were later killed by the Nazis while some
managed to escape. Two Start players were, in fact, jailed by
the Soviet authorities, after they recaptured Kiev, for serving
in the collaborationist police force.
"Real life is different from the beautiful legend," Putistin
said in the same interview.
