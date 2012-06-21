(Note strong language in para five)
* Femen activist barges into mascot's pen
* Part of continuing protest against Euro 2012
* Group says tournament feeds sex tourism
KIEV, June 21 A topless protest by Ukraine's
Femen women's rights group livened up feeding time for Ukraine's
Euro 2012 psychic pig, Funtik, as soccer fans waited to see who
he would choose to win Thursday's quarter-final.
Ukraine's tournament mascot had been dozing in his pen in
temperatures of 30 C but stirred and got up when he heard the
familiar sound of the gate opening for his afternoon meal.
Funtik is daily given two bowls to eat from, each marked by
the national flag of two teams playing each other at the finals.
Those who have faith in his psychic powers say the bowl he eats
from first will prove to be the winner on the night.
But even before a fan zone steward could bring in his food -
a bowlful each for Portugal and the Czech Republic who clash in
Warsaw - an activist for Femen barged into the pen.
Olexandra Nemchinova, 31, following the pattern of previous
Femen bare-breast protests, threw off her blouse to reveal the
words 'Fuck Euro 2012' on her torso and began shouting slogans
denouncing the tournament being co-hosted by Ukraine and Poland.
Stewards led Nemchinova out of the pen and handed her over
to the local police.
The group carries out topless protests to highlight the
growth of the sex industry in Ukraine and has targeted the
championship - which it says feeds sex tourism - and UEFA
president Michel Platini.
BIRTHDAY GIFT
Femen later issued a statement saying the demonstration had
been a birthday 'gift' to Platini who turned 57 on Thursday.
The statement said Kiev's fan zone, where hundreds drink
beer and watch Euro 2012 matches on big screens, were nothing
more than "a cattle pen for deceived fans who are seduced by
swill in the form of beer and mindless entertainment."
It was the second Femen protest in two days in Kiev's city
centre fan zone where the numbers of tourists have dwindled
following the departure for home of up to 20,000 Swedish
supporters whose team was eliminated in the group stages.
Ahead of Euro 2012, which began in Poland on June 8 and ends
with the final in Kiev on July 1, the Femen group threatened a
wave of actions to disrupt the tournament.
Its activists made two attempts to seize the tournament's
Henri Delaunay trophy when it was on public display in various
towns around Ukraine before the tournament started.
Funtik, the pig, seemed unperturbed by the uproar going on
around him on Thursday.
He sniffed Nemchinova's blouse and later dived into his
bowls of food, demolishing both of them in short order.
Funtik has had something of a hit-and-miss record in
choosing winners up to now. But for the record, on Thursday he
ate from the bowl marked Portugal first.
(Writing by Richard Balmforth; editing by Ken Ferris)