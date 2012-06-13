WARSAW, June 13 Facts and figures ahead of
Friday's Euro 2012 Group D match between Ukraine and France at
the Donbass Arena in Donetsk (1600 GMT):
* Ukraine have never beaten France and have scored only
three goals in six games against them. Those goals were all
scored by players in the current Ukraine squad - Andriy
Shevchenko and Andriy Voronin, scorers in a 2-2 draw in Kiev in
November 2007, and Anatoly Tymoshchuk who was on target in the
4-1 defeat in Donetsk in June last year.
* Donetsk is not a happy venue for Ukraine who have yet to
win a match there. Their 4-1 defeat by France in the friendly
last year was their third defeat in five games in Donetsk. The
two draws were 0-0 against Northern Ireland in a Euro 2004
qualifier in September 2003 and a more satisfactory 1-1 with the
Netherlands in a friendly in August 2010.
* Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko, 35, who netted both his
team's goals in the 2-1 win over Sweden on Monday, scored his
first goal for his country more than 16 years ago - in a 3-2
away defeat by Turkey in May 1996.
* France extended their unbeaten record to 22 matches with
the 1-1 draw against England in their opening match of the
tournament on Monday. They have conceded just 10 goals in those
22 matches.
* Samir Nasri, who got the goal against England, has been on
the scoresheet in France's last two competitive internationals.
He netted a penalty against Bosnia in a 1-1 draw in Paris last
October, France's last qualifying game before the finals. Before
that he had not scored for his country in almost four years.
* France have not won a match at a major tournament since
the 2006 World Cup finals when they beat Portugal 1-0 in Munich
in the semi-finals. At Euro 2008 and at the 2010 World Cup, they
were eliminated at the group stage, each time with just one
point. The draw with England leaves them with a run of eight
games without a tournament win.
