DONETSK, June 15 France's focus and discipline,
elements lacking in their 2010 World Cup debacle, gave them a
sparkling 2-0 victory over Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine on Friday,
the coach and players said.
A whirlwind performance, matching the thunderstorm that
suspended play for nearly an hour soon after kickoff, gave
France a deserved win, confirming their status as one of the
form team after stretching their unbeaten run to 23 games.
"We remained focused and did what was necessary," defender
Philippe Mexes said. "I think that we deserved the result with
the discipline we showed today."
Jeremy Menez and Yohan Cabaye scored in a three-minute spell
early in the second half to take the wind out of Ukraine's sails
after their 2-1 victory against Sweden in their Group A opener.
"We scored two goals, we could have scored a few more," said
France coach Laurent Blanc, who took charge after their early
World Cup exit two years ago in a campaign marred by a players
revolution against then coach Raymond Domenech.
"We're improving. Can France go far (in the tournament)? I
can't say. Every game is different," added Blanc.
The win made France Group D leaders on four points, one
ahead of the co-hosts who failed to replicate the form that
brought their rousing win over the Swedes in Kiev.
England, who drew 1-1 with France in their first game, have
one point ahead of their clash with Sweden later on Friday.
"I think we are still a young team, we need confidence,"
said France keeper Hugo Lloris. "We were very serious, very
focused, conquering today."
"It is important in this kind of competition to come out
strong, it would be good to have already qualified but we gain
in confidence with this result."
Lloris had also special praise for forward Karim Benzema,
who set up both goals, saying: "Once again he was decisive for
us, he fed team mates, he is a big player and that is good".
(Writing by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)