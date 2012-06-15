(Fixes typo in Philippe in last para)
By Simon Evans
DONETSK, June 15 Ukraine and France were level
at 0-0 at halftime in their Group D match on Friday at the
Donbass Arena after the game was halted for 55 minutes due to a
thunderstorm.
Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers took the players off the field
in the fifth minute after thunder, lightning and torrential rain
descended on the stadium and it was almost an hour before play
resumed, with the surface having dried out remarkably quickly.
France's Jeremy Menez, brought into the team for Florent
Malouda, had an effort ruled out for a clear offside and then
the pacy winger brought a brilliant save from Andriy Pyatov with
a close-range strike from a low Franck Ribery cross.
At the other end, Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko brought
Hugo Lloris into action, racing on to a long ball and firing at
the near post but the French keeper got down well to save.
Pyatov made another brilliant save in the 39th minute to tip
over a powerful header from Philippe Mexes, who met a Samir
Nasri free kick.
