BERNE, April 30 Ukraine has given a "clear
assurance" to UEFA that steps are being taken to ensure the
safety of visitors following a series of blasts in
Dnipropetrovsk on Friday, European soccer's governing body said.
"The security situation around the tournament, and in
particular in Ukraine following the recent events in
Dnipropetrovsk, was thoroughly reviewed," UEFA said in a
statement on Monday following a meeting with members of the
local organising committee.
"UEFA received a clear assurance by the governments of the
host countries that all necessary steps are being taken to
guarantee the safety of all visitors, from fans to participating
players."
Ukraine is co-hosting the event with Poland.
Thirty people were injured on Friday when four bombs planted
in rubbish bins in various downtown locations of Dnipropetrovsk
exploded at short intervals in the city of 1.3 million in what
prosecutors said was an "act of terrorism".
UEFA also briefly referred to the political situation in
Ukraine where relations with the European Union have been
strained by the conviction of leading opposition politician
Yulia Tymoshenko last October.
"UEFA alerted the Ukrainian delegation about the concerns
raised by the political situation in Ukraine among European
politicians and media," said UEFA.
"Even though UEFA, as a sports organisation, never
interferes in political matters, UEFA has asked the Ukrainian
delegation to convey these concerns to the competent
authorities."
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)