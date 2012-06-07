KIEV, June 7 Ukraine's players have recovered
from a mysterious stomach bug and hope to surprise Sweden when
the pair meet in their Euro 2012 opener on Monday, coach Oleh
Blokhin said.
"Twenty-three players are ready for the game against
Sweden," Blokhin told reporters.
The illness swept through the squad this week and almost led
to the cancellation of Tuesday's friendly against Turkey, which
Ukraine lost 2-0.
Blokhin, who previously said he suspected "sabotage",
refused to discuss the issue on Thursday.
"More than two days have passed, the lads feel fine," he
said. "The topic is closed."
Blokhin said the co-hosts, which performed poorly in the
Turkey friendly, would vastly improve in their first Group D
game.
"You will see a different team, I am sure," he said.
Blokhin opted not to reveal any details about his starting
lineup.
"I used to be an unpredictable player and I am an equally
unpredictable coach," he said.
Ukraine, who have lost three top goalkeepers to injuries and
a drugs ban, face France and England after kicking off their
campaign against the Swedes at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Mark Meadows)