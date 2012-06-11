KIEV, June 11 Two goals in six minutes by national hero Andriy Shevchenko led Ukraine to a 2-1 comeback victory over Sweden in their opening Group D game on Monday as the co-hosts joined the Euro 2012 party in spectacular style.

The 35-year-old Shevchenko launched himself at a clipped Andriy Yarmolenko cross to head the equaliser in the 55th minute then lost Zlatan Ibrahimovic at a corner to glance in his second just after the hour as the hosts roared back from a goal down.

Ukraine, the group outsiders, started the match full of running in front of a frenzied home crowd but Ibrahimovic had threatened to spoil their big night when he turned in a low Kim Kallstrom cross to put the Swedes ahead after 52 minutes.

After Johan Elmander missed a glorious chance to level in the last minute, Ukraine sit proudly top of Group D with three points. France and England drew 1-1 earlier in Donetsk. (Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)