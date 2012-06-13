By Julien Pretot and Igor Nitsak
KIEV, June 13
KIEV, June 13 There is no chance Ukraine will be
in a state of euphoria when they go into their next Euro 2012
Group D clash against France, coach Oleg Blokhin said on
Wednesday.
A simple review of the 2-1 win against Sweden in the opening
game and the discussion that followed helped the Ukraine coach
temper his players' enthusiasm.
"There was euphoria among the players after the game but we
watched the game again and the discussion was not too pleasant,"
coach Blokhin, who criticised his players for allowing Sweden
too many chances in the final minutes, told a news conference at
the Lebanovsky stadium.
Ukraine, who lead Group D on three points ahead of France
and England who drew 1-1, will qualify for the quarter-finals if
they beat the former European and world champions in Donetsk on
Friday.
"There is no reason to be euphoric because if we lose our
next two games, all our efforts will have been vain," Blokhin
added.
"Why should be afraid of France, because why be afraid of
anyone?," Blokhin said bluntly.
Blokhin would not unveil his line-up, only saying striker
Andriy Shevchenko, who was involved in a minor car accident
after scoring both goals against Sweden, was fine.
"I would not tell you anyway (who will start) because I
myself do not know who will play," he said.
Shevchenko took part in training with his team mates in
front of some 1,500 fans at the Lebanovsky stadium, situated
inside Mariinsky park, within walking distance of Independence
Square.
"Ukraine, Ukraine" and "Sheva, Sheva", sang the crowd as the
training session continued in a festive atmosphere.
Temperatures were around 23 degrees, far less than the 33
degrees forecast for Friday in Donetsk, where France suffered
from the heat against England.
"Yes I saw that the teams were 'walking' on the pitch," said
Blokhin. "I understand that playing in Donetsk at 7pm is not
easy."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)