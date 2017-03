KIEV, Sept 8 Injury-hit Ukraine suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat by Slovakia in their opening Euro 2016 Group C qualifier on Monday.

Robert Mak stunned the Olympiyskyi stadium with a well-taken goal after 17 minutes, finishing with a low shot into the corner of the net after being put through by captain Marek Hamsik.

Slovakia dominated the first half and came close to doubling their lead as Jan Durica headed over the bar from close range and Peter Pekarik saw a curling shot saved by Anriy Pyatov.

Ukraine came to life when Brazilian-born Edmar headed against the far post and wasted another chance by diverting the ball over the bar.

Referee Craig Thomson then ruled out a last-minute equaliser following a scramble after a corner with Pyatov fouling his opposite number Matus Kozacik. (Writing by Igor Nitsak; Editing by Steve Tongue)