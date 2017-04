LVIV, Ukraine Nov 14 Ukraine translated their dominance into goals by beating Slovenia 2-0 in the first leg of their Euro 2016 playoff on Saturday.

Winger Andriy Yarmolenko opened the scoring with a low shot into the far corner of the net in the 22nd minute and striker Yevhen Seleznyov made sure of victory when he finished off a swift counter-attack in the 54th.

The second leg takes place on Tuesday.

A minute's silence was observed before kickoff in memory of the 129 people killed and 352 wounded during the attacks on Paris on Friday evening.