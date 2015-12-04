Dec 4 Ukraine factbox before the draw for the Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec. 12:

Seeding Pot for the draw:

Pot Two

How They Qualified:

Ukraine finished third in Group C behind champions Spain and Slovakia but took their chance to qualify by beating Slovenia 3-1 on aggregate in the playoffs. It was the first time that Ukraine were successful in playoffs for a major tournament after five failures, which meant coach Mykhaylo Fomenko kept his job.

Coach Mykhaylo Fomenko:

Fomenko, 67, took over as Ukraine manager in December 2012, reviving their World Cup 2014 qualifying campaign only to lose 3-2 to France in the playoffs after winning the first leg 2-0.

His only previous experience at international level was limited to a short spell with Guinea back in 1994.

Fomenko is often criticised for being over-cautious but his defensive-minded tactics have made him the most successful coach of the national team with 20 wins and six draws from 30 games.

Ukraine's prospects:

Ukraine have already completed their dream mission of qualifying for the finals, their third major tournament as an independent nation, so are keeping their expectations of further progress in check.

Fomenko needs to improve the team's powers of recovery after falling behind.

Previous tournaments:

Ukraine will be playing at the European Championship for the second time after failing to qualify from the group stage when they co-hosted Euro 2012 with Poland.

Their greatest achievement came in 2006 when Ukraine, managed by Oleg Blokhin, reached the World Cup quarter-finals in Germany before losing to eventual champions Italy.

2012: group stage.

William Hill odds to win Euro 2016:

80/1 (17th favourites along with Iceland and Ireland) (Compiled by Igor Nitsak in Kiev, editing by Mike Collett)