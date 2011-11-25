KIEV, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012
finalists Ukraine ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on
Dec. 2:
Qualified: As co-hosts with Poland
Results Of friendly matches since September 2010
2010
Sept 4 Poland A Drew 1-1 (Seleznyov)
Sept 7 Chile H Won 2-1 (Rakitskiy,
Alijev)
Oct 8 Canada H Drew 2-2 (Milevskiy,
Tymoshchuk)
Oct 11 Brazil N Lost 0-2
Nov 17 Switzerland A Drew 2-2 (Alijev,
Konoplyanka)
2011
Feb 8 Romania A Drew 2-2 (Rakitskiy,
Milevskiy)
Feb 9 Sweden A Drew 1-1 (Devic pen)
March 29 Italy H Lost 0-2
June 1 Uzbekistan H Won 2-0 (Tymoshchuk,
Voronin)
June 6 France H Lost 1-4 (Tymoshchuk)
Aug 10 Sweden H Lost 0-1
Sept 2 Uruguay H Lost 2-3 (Yarmolenko,
Konoplyanka)
Sept 6 Czech Rep. A Lost 0-4
Oct.7 Bulgaria H Won 3-0 (Selin,
Shevchenko,
Yarmolenko)
Oct. 11 Estonia A Won 2-0 (Husyev,
Alijev)
Nov. 11 Germany H Drew 3-3 (Yarmolenko,
Konoplyanka,
Nazarenko)
Nov. 15 Austria H Won 2-1 (Milevskiy,
Devic)
Previous European Championship record: no appearances
FIFA World ranking (Nov 2011): 55th
Draw for 2012: Allocated in Pot 1 with Spain, Netherlands
and Poland
Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland
Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia
Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden
Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland
Coach: Oleg Blokhin
Captain: Andriy Shevchenko
Prospects: As co-hosts and debutants, Ukraine will take
part in the finals on a wave of popular support which could well
inspire them to do better than their world ranking would
suggest.
Ukraine will rely on Andrei Shevchenko, Anatoliy Tymoshchuk
and Andrei Yarmolenko while the experience gained by Shakhtar
Donetsk's Ukrainian players in the Champions League means they
will not be over-awed on the big stage.
