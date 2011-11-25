KIEV, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012 finalists Ukraine ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec. 2:

Qualified: As co-hosts with Poland

Results Of friendly matches since September 2010

2010

Sept 4 Poland A Drew 1-1 (Seleznyov)

Sept 7 Chile H Won 2-1 (Rakitskiy,

Alijev)

Oct 8 Canada H Drew 2-2 (Milevskiy,

Tymoshchuk)

Oct 11 Brazil N Lost 0-2

Nov 17 Switzerland A Drew 2-2 (Alijev,

Konoplyanka)

2011

Feb 8 Romania A Drew 2-2 (Rakitskiy,

Milevskiy)

Feb 9 Sweden A Drew 1-1 (Devic pen)

March 29 Italy H Lost 0-2

June 1 Uzbekistan H Won 2-0 (Tymoshchuk,

Voronin)

June 6 France H Lost 1-4 (Tymoshchuk)

Aug 10 Sweden H Lost 0-1

Sept 2 Uruguay H Lost 2-3 (Yarmolenko,

Konoplyanka)

Sept 6 Czech Rep. A Lost 0-4

Oct.7 Bulgaria H Won 3-0 (Selin,

Shevchenko,

Yarmolenko)

Oct. 11 Estonia A Won 2-0 (Husyev,

Alijev)

Nov. 11 Germany H Drew 3-3 (Yarmolenko,

Konoplyanka,

Nazarenko)

Nov. 15 Austria H Won 2-1 (Milevskiy,

Devic)

Previous European Championship record: no appearances

FIFA World ranking (Nov 2011): 55th

Draw for 2012: Allocated in Pot 1 with Spain, Netherlands and Poland

Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland

Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia

Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden

Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland

Coach: Oleg Blokhin

Captain: Andriy Shevchenko

Prospects: As co-hosts and debutants, Ukraine will take part in the finals on a wave of popular support which could well inspire them to do better than their world ranking would suggest.

Ukraine will rely on Andrei Shevchenko, Anatoliy Tymoshchuk and Andrei Yarmolenko while the experience gained by Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukrainian players in the Champions League means they will not be over-awed on the big stage. (Compiled by Tom Pilcher, editing by Justin Palmer)