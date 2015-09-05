KIEV, Sept 5 Ukraine secured a comfortable 3-1 win in their European Championship qualifier at home to neighbours Belarus on Saturday to stay in the hunt for a top-two finish in Group C and a spot at Euro 2016.

The victory moved third place Ukraine level on 15 points with second place Spain, who have a game in hand, and three points behind group leaders Slovakia, who they face on Tuesday.

Ukraine took the lead after seven minutes when a defensive blunder from their midfielder Maxim Volodko allowed Artem Kravets to race into the penalty area and beat the keeper with a low shot into the far corner.

Visiting keeper Andrey Gorbunov denied the hosts numerous goal-scoring chances in the first half but could not prevent Ukraine doubling their lead after 30 minutes when he diverted the ball into the path of Andriy Yarmolenko who steered it into the empty net from close range.

Sevilla's new signing Yevhen Konoplyanka scored the third from the penalty spot four minutes before halftime after Mikhail Sivkov brought down Artem Kravets following a corner.

Belarus striker Sergei Kornilenko netted a consolation from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute before Ukraine's defensive midfielder Denys Garmash received a second yellow card and was sent off in stoppage time for diving, ruling him out of Tuesday's match. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak; editing by Toby Davis)