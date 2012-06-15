By Simon Evans
| DONETSK, June 15
DONETSK, June 15 Sparkling attacking football
and goals from Jeremy Menez and Yohan Cabaye earned France a 2-0
win over Ukraine in their Euro 2012 Group D match on Friday
after the game was halted for 55 minutes due to a thunderstorm.
Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers took the players off the field
in the fifth minute after thunder, lightning and torrential rain
descended on the stadium and it was almost an hour before play
resumed, with the surface having dried out remarkably quickly.
The win takes France to four points, one ahead of the
co-hosts who failed to find the form that brought a 2-1 win over
Sweden. England, who drew 1-1 with France in their opener, have
one point ahead of their game with the Swedes later on Friday.
Despite the weather disruption, the match at the Donbass
Arena started at a high-tempo as both teams attacked from the
outset, with Ukraine urged on by a raucous, albeit drenched,
home crowd.
Menez, brought into the France team for Florent Malouda, had
an effort ruled out for a clear offside and then the pacy winger
brought a brilliant save from Andriy Pyatov with a close-range
strike from a low Franck Ribery cross.
At the other end, Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko, who
scored twice in their opening win in Kiev, brought Hugo Lloris
into action when he raced on to a long ball and fired at the
near post but the keeper got down well to save.
BRILLIANT SAVE
Pyatov made another brilliant save in the 39th minute to tip
over a powerful header from Philippe Mexes, who met a Samir
Nasri free kick.
It was a pulsating first half and the high tempo resumed
after the break with Menez again testing Pyatov at his near post
in the 49th minute while seconds later Shevchenko cut in from
the left and fired just wide of the top corner.
Menez was a constant threat and it was no surprise when he
put France ahead in the 53rd minute, finishing off a brilliant
counter-attack. Ribery burst down the left and Karim Benzema fed
Menez who cut onto his left foot and fired home.
Benzema was the creator again minutes later when he turned
and ran at the Ukraine defence, slipping a smart pass to Cabaye,
who held off his marker in the area and made no mistake as he
scored his first goal for his country.
With France dominant, Cabaye then struck the post with a
fierce drive from outside the area while Ukraine ran out of
steam and ideas.
The victory was the first for France in a tournament since
their semi-final win over Portugal at the 2006 World Cup and
leaves Ukraine still without a win in Donetsk.
(Reporting By Simon Evans)