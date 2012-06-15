* Thunderstorm causes 55-minute delay
* Chances at both ends in crackling first half
* French class shines through in the end
By Simon Evans
DONETSK, June 15 France delivered a statement of
intent at Euro 2012 with a 2-0 win over Ukraine in a testing
environment that showed Laurent Blanc's team should be
considered serious contenders for the title.
After a 55-minute delay following a fierce thunderstorm five
minutes into the game, both teams produced a pulsating first
half on a slippery surface but second-half goals from Jeremy
Menez and Yohan Cabaye after the break underlined the difference
in quality.
"The conditions were the same for both teams, maybe the
French team got used to the wet quicker," said Ukraine coach
Oleg Blokhin.
"But the French are one of the best teams in world football
and one of the favourites in this tournament," he added.
The win took France to four points, one ahead of the
co-hosts who failed to find the form that brought a 2-1 win over
Sweden. England, who drew 1-1 with France in their opener, have
one point ahead of their game with the Swedes later on Friday.
The French had not won a tournament game since the
semi-final of the 2006 World Cup but this was an impressive
display, against a determined Ukraine backed by a loud and
partisan home crowd which showed the quality now available to
Blanc.
After their poor showings in Euro 2008 and at the 2010 World
Cup, France are unbeaten in 23 games and it will take a very
good team to stop them.
"We were on top for most of the game and I think we deserved
our victory," said Blanc.
"We scored two goals, we could have scored a few more. We're
improving. Can we go far (in the tournament)? I can't say. Every
game is different," he said.
The artful Karim Benzema created both goals, Franck Ribery
delivered direct running and pace down the left and Menez fully
justified Blanc's decision to include him in place of Florent
Malouda with livewire movement.
SUDDEN DOWNPOUR
For a while though it looked as though the game might not
even take place due to the sudden downpour in the opening
minutes which left the field covered in large puddles and the
crowd scampering for shelter.
Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers took the players off the field
in the fifth minute after thunder, lightning and torrential rain
descended on the Donbass Arena and it was almost an hour before
play resumed, with the surface having dried out remarkably
quickly.
There was no sign, though, of the delay and loss of
pre-match rhythm effecting the players as from the resumption
they went for each other like two dogs who had been kept apart
on a leash.
Menez had an effort ruled out for a clear offside and the
pacy winger brought a brilliant save from Andriy Pyatov with a
close-range strike from a low Ribery cross.
Ukraine captain and striker Andriy Shevchenko had been the
hero of the win over Sweden and he showed his threat again
bringing Hugo Lloris into action when he raced on to a long ball
and fired a shot in at the near post.
Pyatov made another brilliant save in the 39th minute to tip
over a powerful header from Philippe Mexes at the close of an
absorbing and frantic first half.
After Menez brought the best out of Pyatov again, Shevchenko
sounded another warning with a 49th-minute shot that curled just
inches over the top of the post.
But then came three minutes of intense quality from France
which settled the outcome.
Ribery burst down the left and fed Benzema who picked out
Menez to his right and the winger cut inside and finally beat
Pyatov with a low left-foot strike.
Benzema then threaded a sublime pass through the Ukraine
defence, finding Cabaye's perfectly timed run and the midfielder
held off his marker and slotted home his first international
goal.
Ukraine faded in the final stages, running out of ideas and
the fans showed their disappointment at a lack of effort in the
final minutes, unleashing a barrage of whistles when a long ball
forward was not chased down.
Blokhin's team have never won in Donetsk and the coach was
unhappy with the fans after their sixth failure in the Eastern
Ukrainian city.
"It is not fair to only support your team when they play
well," he said. "You should always support your team always.
"We have the impression that if we are winning everything is
fine, but if we are losing we should be shot," he said.
"Whistle at me not the team. The guys are not guilty they
tried everything they could".
(Editing by Ed Osmond)