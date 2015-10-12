KIEV Oct 12 Ukraine were consigned to the Euro 2016 play-offs after losing 1-0 at home to reigning champions Spain in their final Group C qualifying match on Monday.

Ukraine needed to better Slovakia's result in Luxembourg to earn an automatic berth at the tournament in France next year but their fellow Eastern Europeans secured a 4-2 win to make sure of second place.

With Spain already assured of top spot, coach Vicente del Bosque fielded an experimental side at Kiev's Olympic Stadium, scene of La Roja's 4-0 triumph against Italy in the final of Euro 2012.

Fullback Mario Gaspar scored with a header on his debut to put Spain ahead in the 22nd minute and Cesc Fabregas, captaining the side on his 100th international appearance, won a penalty moments later but had his effort saved by Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov.

Spain ended with 27 points, Slovakia 22 and Ukraine 19 with Belarus, Luxembourg and Macedonia out of the running.

