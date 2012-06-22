By Philip O'Connor
| KIEV, June 22
KIEV, June 22 While the drama of Euro 2012 has
been played out just a short distance away at the Olympic
stadium, thousands of foreign fans have made the pilgrimage to
the spiritual home of Ukraine's footballing father Valeriy
Lobanovsky.
A winger of breathtaking individual skill, Lobanovsky went
on to enjoy great success as a manager and earned a reputation
as a football philosopher.
He won the hearts of Ukrainians when Dynamo Kiev claimed the
league title for the first time in 1961, a victory that
signalled the beginning of the end of Russian dominance in the
old Soviet league.
Lobanovsky cut a dour, unsmiling figure as a manager when he
turned soccer into a science, creating a team who dominated in
the old Soviet Union and won two European trophies.
A second spell in charge helped establish Dynamo Kiev in the
Champions League era, and he led the national teams of both the
Soviet Union and Ukraine, taking the old USSR to the 1988
European Championship final which they lost to the Netherlands.
As respected in the other former Soviet states as he is in
Ukraine, a bronze statue of Lobanovsky, who died 10 years ago at
the age of 63, watches over the entrance to the stadium in Kiev
that now bears his name.
In the statue, he is poised, leaning forward and attentive,
an appropriate stance given that it was his minuscule attention
to detail that improved domestic soccer and made him one of the
most-loved sporting figures in his country's history.
"The whole country loves Lobanovsky - in Kiev, in Odessa, in
Donetsk. Lobanovsky is the pride of Ukraine," Kirill Boyko told
Reuters during a tour of the stadium.
Boyko is head of the Dynamo Kiev fan club and he doubles as
the club's public relations man and tour guide for the
Lobanovsky stadium. He says he has shown thousands of fans from
all over the world around the facility since Euro 2012 began.
"Swedes, French, Russian, English, Italian, China, Vietnam,
the U.S. - Lobanovksy is known all over the world," he said.
When he hung up his boots, Lobanovsky curtailed his more
flamboyant instincts and adopted a scientific approach to the
game, saying "everything that is based on emotions does not have
anything to do with a proper analysis."
Together with statistician Anatoliy Zelentsov, he developed
and refined his mathematical method and introduced a style based
on pressing the opposition in different ways.
It was stunningly successful and Boyko rattles off
Lobanovsky's achievements at Dynamo with the practiced air of
the tour guide he is.
The coach's less-successful spells in charge of the national
teams of the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait are glossed over,
dwarfed by his achievements back home.
"He won his first championship in 1961, he won eight
championships in the Soviet era, five in Ukraine, six national
cups, two Cup Winners Cups," Boyko said, adding games and
goal-scorers as he goes along.
Despite his emphasis on the collective over the individual,
Lobanovsky also managed to produce outstanding players like
current Ukraine coach Oleg Blokhin and strikers Andriy
Shevchenko and Serhiy Rebrov.
With the museum at the Olympic stadium closed while the
tournament is on, replicas of the Dynamo Kiev trophies won by
Lobanovsky are lined up along the wall of an upstairs landing at
the stadium.
SEPARATE BUILDING
Over at the fan club office in a separate building, a
plaster bust of Lobanovsky with a winner's medal around its neck
dominates the room.
Dynamo have moved their home games to the newly-built
Olympic stadium, but the youth and reserve-team players still
play at the old ground and Lobanovsky's influence prevails.
Throughout the complex, his presence is never far away and
try as they might Blokhin and Shevchenko will have a hard time
eclipsing it.
"Blokhin is a great player in Dynamo history, he scored
three goals against Bayern Munich on the way to winning the Cup
Winners Cup in 1975," said Boyko, wearing a national team shirt
despite their early exit from Euro 2012.
His affection for Shevchenko, who won 111 caps for Ukraine
and has just announced his international retirement, is also
obvious, but it is nothing compared to the love the Ukrainian
people have for the cantankerous Lobanovsky.
After his death the nation went into mourning and he was
awarded the title "Hero of Ukraine", the nation's highest
honour.
"He put Dynamo and Ukraine on the world map - for that he is
loved by everybody." Boyko said.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)