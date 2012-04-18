KIEV, April 18 Ukraine - which will host the
European soccer championship in June together with Poland - has
urged fans to get vaccinated against measles before visiting,
the Kiev Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.
"...If you plan to come to Ukraine, please get vaccinated at
home," the newspaper quoted Oleksandr Kravchuk, deputy head of
the state sanitary and epidemiological service, as saying.
"...The situation with measles is unfavourable in our country."
The European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control
(ECDC), a European Union agency in charge of fighting infectious
diseases, reported a measles outbreak in the former Soviet
republic last month with over 5,000 cases registered.
The outbreak was concentrated in the western part of the
country bordering on Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.
"The epidemic is expected to accelerate and spread
geographically during the peak transmission season for measles
from February to June," ECDC said.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Mark Meadows)