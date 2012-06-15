By Philip O'Connor
| KIEV, June 15
champion Sergei Bubka has told Reuters he hopes the success of
Euro 2012 will help bring the Olympic Games to Ukraine.
Bubka, president of the Ukrainian Olympic committee, spoke
passionately about the Ukrainian team's achievements and the
social importance of sport in the politically troubled country
which wildly celebrated the co-hosts' 2-1 victory over Sweden in
their opening match of the tournament.
“"For me, my personal dream is that one day it would be
great to host the games here," Bubka told Reuters on Friday.
“"Ukraine is a strong Olympic sport country, and for me the
Olympic movement and sport is my life. Of course I am dreaming
and looking forward."
Though Bubka would love Ukraine to host the summer games, to
be held this year in London, he said staging the winter Olympics
in Karpaty was perhaps more realistic and that political support
for such an event existed.
“"Last year our president Mr Yanukovic said the future might
be Karpaty, because in winter sport we need to have a boost. We
need to have infrastructure. We're strong in summer Olympic
sports, but for winter? In the past we are not a winter
country."
Bubka said Ukrainian athletes had won 603 Olympic medals,
many of those coming when representing the old Soviet Union.
Despite being the world record-holder and dominating the
pole vault for many years, Bubka won only one Olympic gold, at
Seoul in 1988.
The burly 48-year-old said he enjoyed watching Ukraine
striker Andriy Shevchenko's two quickfire headers which sealed
the dramatic opening Euro 2012 victory over Sweden.
"Before the game (against Sweden) I told people that I was
sure of one thing - the team in yellow and blue would win. Of
course, they both wear yellow and blue," he quipped.
He said he was also looking forward to the London Olympics
but not sure how successful his compatriots would be.
“"How many medals? I'm never able to answer that. I wish for
as many as possible and I know that every athlete on our team is
very proud to be in London, and of course we wish them luck.
"“I don't see any athlete who doesn't want to win, but what
happens? Let's wait and see."
