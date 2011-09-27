By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Sept 27
KIEV, Sept 27 UEFA president Michel Platini has
given the thumbs-up to Ukraine's preparations for the Euro 2012
tournament it is co-hosting with Poland, saying worries that the
ex-Soviet republic would not be ready were now a thing of the
past.
Earlier this year Ukraine had risked losing its right to
stage the event, the first to be held in eastern Europe, as a
financial crisis threatened the building of stadiums, roads and
hotels and preparations were behind schedule.
But it got a glowing report from Platini on Tuesday.
"Many European countries thought it was a bit early for
Ukraine to host the tournament. I did too and this year we were
even questioning whether we were going to stay with Ukraine,"
Platini told a news briefing in the Ukraine capital.
"But now all cities have done a great job and are almost
ready," he said.
"Major problems are in the past. There are only some little
details to be settled ... I will tell my colleagues from the
executive committee of UEFA that Ukraine is ready and we will
have a great Euro 2012," he said.
The chief of the European football body particularly
praised work on Kiev's Olympiyskiy stadium -- the venue for the
final -- where reconstruction work had been five months behind
schedule at one point.
After inspecting the stadium, Platini said it was also
ready to be officially unveiled.
"The stadium is in good condition. Some things have still
to be completed, but everything will be ready in time," he said.
Sixteen teams will take part in the finals which will be
held from June 8-July 1 next year.
Defending champions Spain, Germany, Italy and the
Netherlands have all booked their places alongside Poland and
Ukraine and the rest of the qualifiers will be known by
November.
Kiev, Donetsk, Lviv and Kharkiv are staging matches in
Ukraine, with Wroclaw, Poznan, Gdansk and Warsaw, where the
opening game takes place, the hosting cities in Poland.
The draw for the finals takes place in Kiev on Dec.2.
(Reporting by Igor Nitsak; Writing By Richard Balmforth,
editing by Mike Collett)