Soccer-West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
Feb 15 West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
May 2 Ukraine results since the 2010 World Cup (all friendlies):
2010 Date Opposition Venue Result Scorers May 25 Lithuania Kharkiv W 4-0 Aliev 2, Shevchenko 2 May 29 Romania Lviv W 3-2 Aliev, Konoplyanka, Kivu June 2 Norway Oslo W 1-0 Zozulya Aug 11 Netherlands Donetsk D 1-1 Aliev Sept 4 Poland Warsaw D 1-1 Yelen Sept 7 Chile Kiev W 2-1 Rakitskiy, Aliev Oct 8 Canada Kiev W 2-1 Milevskiy, Tymoshchuk Oct 11 Brazil Derby L 0-2 Nov 17 Switzerland Geneva D 2-2 Aliev, Konoplyanka
2011 Feb 8 Romania Paralimni D 2-2 Milevskiy, Rakitskiy Feb 9 Sweden Nicosia D 1-1 Devich March 29 Italy Kiev L 0-2 June 1 Uzbekistan Kiev W 2-0 Tymoshchuk, Voronin June 6 France Donetsk L 1-4 Tymoshchuk Aug 10 Sweden Kharkiv L 0-1 Sept 2 Uruguay Kharkiv L 2-3 Yarmolenko, Konoplyanka Sept 6 Czech Rep. Prague L 0-4 Oct 7 Bulgaria Prague W 3-0 Selin, Shevchenko,
Yarmolenko Oct 11 Estonia Tallinn W 2-0 Gusev, Aliev Nov 11 Germany Kiev D 3-3 Yarmolenko, Konoplyanka,
Nazarenko Nov 15 Austria Kiev W 2-1 Milevskiy, Devich
2012 Feb 29 Israel Kiev W 3-2 Gusev, Konoplyanka,
Yarmolenko (Compiled by Olzhas Auyezov)
Feb 15 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on team mate Anthony Martial for the professional and mature manner in which the forward has responded to recent criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.
Feb 15 Liverpool must not dwell on their woeful start to 2017 but instead use it as motivation to turn their faltering season around, forward Sadio Mane has said.