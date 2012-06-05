By Richard Balmforth
| KIEV, June 5
KIEV, June 5 Andriy Shevchenko is not sure if he
will make a final appearance for co-hosts Ukraine at Euro 2012,
but feels certain that, even without his inspiration, a young
Ukrainian team can spring a surprise.
The former AC Milan and Chelsea striker, a huge name in
Ukrainian soccer for more than a decade, will quit the national
side after the tournament, just three months before he turns 36.
Though he has been fighting for fitness, to claim a regular
place in the Dynamo Kiev team, he feels he can represent Ukraine
one last time at Europe's soccer feast.
With or without him, Ukraine cannot be written off, he says,
even though they are drawn against heavyweights England and
France, as well as Sweden, in Group D.
"We have a young team with potential. A lot will depend on
how the young players will deal with the psychological factor,"
Shevchenko told Reuters in an interview at Dynamo's Koncha Zaspa
training ground.
"There will be special pressure on them. If they can handle
this, we have a good chance of getting through the group.
"The strongest part of our game is a quick switch from
defence to attack. We have got a lot of fast players.
"So our game will be built on swift counter-attacks, using
the wings ... These are the strong cards we have to play. We
will try to use them."
National coach Oleg Blokhin, parachuted in to the hot seat
only a year ago, is faced with finding the backbone to stiffen a
weak and unstable defence, a problem Shevchenko recognised.
"We sometimes have problems in the air and though we have
some strong defenders we often make mistakes from set pieces. We
have to work on this and correct things, especially with strong
teams like England and Sweden," Shevchenko said.
A goalkeeper crisis has also emerged. Andriy Dykan, who
plays for Spartak Moscow, is in danger of missing the Euros
after suffering head and facial injuries in a Russian Premier
League match.
Following a two-year suspension, handed to Olexandr Rybka,
for use of a banned diuretic, this leaves Olexandr Shovkovskiy
as Ukraine's only fit and experienced keeper.
UNCERTAIN DEFENCE
Ukraine play Sweden in their June 11 opening match and
Shevchenko recognised the threat that their formidable striker,
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, will pose for the host team's uncertain
defence.
"Zlatan is a player of the highest class. He is having a
dazzling season with Milan. He is very fit. A lot will depend on
how we play as a team against Sweden. We have got to put the
accent on team-work," Shevchenko said.
But he said the tall, agile attacker, who is the top
goalscorer in the Italian Championship, often disappointed at
national level, compared to his club performance.
"The trainers and defenders will be analysing Ibrahimovic's
game in detail," he said.
He said French coach Laurent Blanc had improved France since
taking over with Karim Benzema emerging as a menace to defences,
but said team-work was the quality that would really matter.
"Only team-work will bring success. The England team have a
good chance of making the final. Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard
and Frank Lampard, Ashley Young - they all represent a real
threat," he said before Lampard, a one-timke team mate at
Chelsea, was ruled out with an abdominal injury.
Shevchenko is the all-time top scorer for Ukraine with 46
goals and was European Footballer of the Year in 2004, scored
175 goals for Milan between 1999 and 2006, winning a Champions
League final in 2003. A later spell at Chelsea proved
disappointing.
Whether he plays or not is likely to depend on a thigh injury
and a persistent back problem.
"I have had this twice," he said, slapping his problematic
right thigh. "But I still have time to prepare myself."
He has also to impress Blokhin - himself a legend of
Ukrainian football in Soviet times and a former European
Footballer of the Year too.
Asked in March about Shevchenko, Blokhin replied laconically:
"Names do not play football ... If they did, I could be playing
now."
(Writing by Richard Balmforth, Editing by Tim Collings and Mike
Collett)