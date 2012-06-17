KIEV, June 17 Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko
missed training on Sunday and is doubtful for Tuesday's Group D
game against England which will decide who goes through to the
Euro 2012 quarter-finals.
Shevchenko, who scored both goals in the 2-1 victory over
Sweden in their opening game, suffered two painful blows to his
knee in Friday's match against France, Ukraine spokesman
Oleksander Hlyvinsky said.
Co-hosts Ukraine lost 2-0 to France and have to beat England
in Donetsk to go through to the last eight.
Hlyvinsky said the injuries sustaied by the 35-year-old
Shevchenko had generated fluid on the knee that doctors were
trying to drain off.
Shevchenko's absence would be a huge blow to Ukraine who
have struggled defensively and rely heavily on the attacking
instincts of the former AC Milan and Chelsea player.
