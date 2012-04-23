KIEV, April 23 Ukraine, the co-hosts of the Euro 2012 soccer championship, may lose a third goalkeeper after Oleksandr Shovkovskiy of Dynamo Kiev injured his shoulder in a local championship match on Sunday, his club said on Monday.

"The exact diagnosis will be determined on Monday in Kiev," Dynamo Kiev quoted their head coach Yuri Syomin as saying. "But, at first glance, this injury looks rather serious."

Shovkovsky's departure would deepen the goalkeeping crisis in the Ukraine squad following the loss of two other experienced players.

National team goalkeeper Oleksandr Rybka has been suspended for using a banned diuretic while Andriy Dykan broke multiple bones and suffered concussion when he was struck in the face during a game last month.

Ukraine, who will co-host June's European Championship with Poland and face England, France and Sweden in Group D, may be forced to turn to Bohdan Shust and Andriy Pyatov. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clare Fallon)