Kiev May 2 Ukraine's first choice goalkeeper
Oleksandr Shovkovsky has been ruled out of next month's Euro
2012 championship with a shoulder injury picked up in a domestic
match last week that will keep him sidelined for at least three
months.
"Instead of preparations for the Euro 2012, I will have an
operation on my shoulder joint ligaments and undergo
rehabilitation," the Dynamo Kiev keeper was quoted as saying by
his club's official website (www.fcdynamo.kiev.ua/).
"The most important thing is for the operation to be a
success. I expect my rehabilitation to take three months."
The 37-year-old's absence will be a major blow for the side
who face England, France and Sweden in Group D of the month-long
tournament being co-hosted by Ukraine and Poland.
Renowned for his penalty saving ability, Shovkovsky, who has
92 caps, became the first goalkeeper in World Cup history not to
concede a goal during a penalty shootout at the Germany
tournament in 2006.
Ukraine will now go into the tournament with a shortage of
experienced keepers after Oleksandr Rybka was suspended for
using a banned diuretic and Andriy Dykan looks set to miss the
finals after picking up a serious injury in March.
"I am desperate to be fit enough for the Euro 2012
tournament but time is passing and I understand that my dreams
of playing are vanishing," he was quoted as saying last week.
