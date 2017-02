KIEV May 8 Uncapped goalkeepers Maxym Koval and Oleksandr Bandura were named in Ukrane's 26-man squad announced on Tuesday for the European soccer championships.

Coach Oleh Blokhin is without experienced goalkeepers Olexandr Shovkovskiy and Andriy Dykana, who are unavailable due to injury, while Oleksandr Rybka has been suspended for using a banned diuretic.

Shakhtar Donetsk's Andriy Pyatov, who has made 24 appearances for Ukraine, is now considered the squad's first choice keeper, while 36-year-old Oleksandr Goryainov has one cap to his name which was achieved in 2010.

Forward Andriy Shevchenko, whose health problems had cast doubt about his participation in the tournament, has been named in the squad.

Ukraine squad:

Goalkeepers: Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Goryainov (FC Metalist Kharkiv), Maxym Koval (FC Dynamo Kiev), Oleksandr Bandura (FC Metalurg Donetsk).

Defenders: Oleksandr Kucher (Shakhtar Donetsk), Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Shakhtar Donetsk), Vyacheslav Shevchuk (Shakhtar Donetsk), Yevhen Khacheridi (Dynamo Kiev), Taras Mikhalik (Dynamo Kiev), Vitaliy Mandzyuk (FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk), Yevhen Selin (Vorskla), Bohdan Butko (Illychivets).

Midfielders: Olexandr Aliyev (Dynamo Kiev), Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev), Oleh Gusev (Dynamo Kiev), Andriy Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kiev), Yevhen Konoplyanka (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk) , Ruslan Rotan (Dnipro), Serhiy Nazarenko (Tavriya), Taras Stepanenko (FC Shakhtar Donetsk), Anatoliy Tymoshchuk (FC Bayern Munich).

Forwards: Artem Milevskiy (Dynamo Kiev), Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kiev), Marco Devic (FC Metalist Kharkiv), Andriy Voronin (FC Dynamo Moscow), Yevhen Seleznyov (FC Shakhtar Donetsk). (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Igor Nitsak; Editing by Tom Bartlett)