DONETSK, June 15 The Euro 2012 Group D game
between Ukraine and France was suspended in the fifth minute due
to lightning and thunder as torrential rain poured down at the
Donbass Arena on Friday.
Referee Bjorn Kuipers ordered the players to go back to the
dressing-rooms with co-hosts Ukraine and France locked at 0-0.
Fans, officials and reporters ran for cover and UEFA said
that "further information" would follow.
The stadium was almost empty five minutes after the match
was interrupted.
(Reporting by Mike Collett and Simon Evans; Writing by Julien
Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)