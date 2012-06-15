(Adds match resumes)

DONETSK, June 15 The Euro 2012 Group D game between Ukraine and France resumed at 1700 GMT after a 55-minute interruption having been suspended in the fifth minute due to lightning and thunder amid torrential rain at the Donbass Arena on Friday.

Referee Bjorn Kuipers ordered the players to go back to the dressing-rooms with co-hosts Ukraine and France level at 0-0.

Fans, officials and reporters ran for cover and the stadium was almost empty five minutes after the match was stopped.

There were fears the game could be abandoned but Kuipers and UEFA officials inspected the pitch shortly before 1700 GMT and decided it was in good enough condition for the match to restart. (Reporting by Mike Collett and Simon Evans; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)