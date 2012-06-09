WARSAW, June 9 Facts and figures ahead of
Monday's Euro 2012 Group D match between Ukraine and Sweden at
the Olympic Stadium in Kiev:
* Ukraine are playing in a Euro finals for the first time
and, as joint hosts, did not have to qualify.
* Ukraine's only other major tournament experience was at
the 2006 World Cup in Germany where they reached the
quarter-finals before losing 3-0 to Italy.
* Ukraine do not have an exceptional home record. Though
unbeaten in the last three matches they have hosted, they have
lost four of the last eight and lost 1-0 to Greece in their last
competitive match, a World Cup qualifier in Donetsk in November
2009.
* Sweden have won their last four friendlies and qualified
after winning eight out of 10 matches in their group.
* Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrives on great form,
scoring in each of their last three matches. He was top scorer
in Serie A this season, netting 28 goals for AC Milan.
* Apart from reaching the semi-finals when playing at home
in the 1992 tournament, Sweden have not fared well at Euro
finals. Since 1992 they have appeared at three finals and won
just two of 10 matches.
