Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
(Adds details)
KIEV, June 11 Andriy Shevchenko, who has been battling for fitness all season, was named in Ukraine's starting line-up as the co-hosts take on Sweden in their opening Euro 2012 Group D clash on Monday.
Shevchenko, who was not even sure he would be even picked in the squad by coach Oleg Blokhin, will partner Andriy Voronin up front.
His Sweden counterpart Erik Hamren is resting forward Johan Elmander with Markus Rosenberg being awarded a place in the starting line-up as a lone striker.
He will team up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic who starts in a free role as a playmaker.
Ukraine: 12-Andriy Pyatov; 9-Oleh Gusyev, 3-Evhen Khacheridi, 17-Taras Mykhalyk, 2-Evhen Selin; 4-Anatoly Tymoshchuk, 18-Serhiy Nazarenko, 11-Andriy Yarmolenko, 19-Evhen Konoplyanka; 7-Andriy Shevchenko, 10-Andriy Voronin
Sweden: 1-Andreas Isaksson; 2-Mikael Lustig, 3-Olof Mellberg, 4-Andreas Granqvist, 5-Martin Olsson; 6-Rasmus Elm, 9-Kim Kallstrom; 7-Sebastian Larsson, 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 20-Ola Toivonen; 22-Markus Rosenberg
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.