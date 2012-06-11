Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
KIEV, June 11 Teams for Monday's Euro 2012 Group D match between Ukraine and Sweden at the Olympic Stadium (1845 GMT):
Ukraine: 12-Andriy Pyatov; 9-Oleh Gusyev, 3-Evhen Khacheridi, 17-Taras Mykhalyk, 2-Evhen Selin; 4-Anatoly Tymoshchuk, 18-Serhiy Nazarenko, 11-Andriy Yarmolenko, 19-Evhen Konoplyanka; 7-Andriy Shevchenko, 10-Andriy Voronin
Sweden: 1-Andreas Isaksson; 2-Mikael Lustig, 3-Olof Mellberg, 4-Andreas Granqvist, 5-Martin Olsson; 6-Rasmus Elm, 9-Kim Kallstrom; 7-Sebastian Larsson, 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 20-Ola Toivonen; 22-Markus Rosenberg
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.