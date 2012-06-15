By Mike Collett
DONETSK, June 15 France replaced Patrice Evra
with Gael Clichy and brought in Jeremy Menez in place of Florent
Malouda for their Euro 2012 Group D match against Ukraine at the
Donbass Arena on Friday.
Ukraine named the same lineup as the one that started
Monday's 2-1 win over Sweden with veteran striker Andriy
Shevchenko, who scored both goals against the Swedes, again
leading the line.
Blanc, who had talked about possible changes since the 1-1
draw with England, also made one positional switch, moving Samir
Nasri, who scored against England, from the right to the left of
the attack, filing the role occupied by Malouda on Monday.
Menez will come in on the right to fill the gap vacated by
Nasri and Clichy's inclusion is a straight swap for Evra.
Blanc made the changes to add pace to the French side after
their laboured draw against England when they stretched their
run without a win in a major tournament to eight matches since
beating Portugal at the 2006 World Cup.
