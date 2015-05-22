BURGAS, Bulgaria May 22 France won the European under-17 championship for the second time by overpowering Germany 4-1 helped by Odsonne Edouard's brilliant hat-trick in an entertaining final in the Black Sea city of Burgas on Friday.

France, who also triumphed in 2004, went ahead just before the break when Edouard gave goalkeeper Constantin Frommann no chance with a precise shot from 12 metres -- the first goal Germany had conceded in the 16-team tournament.

Edouard scored again seven minutes after the interval but the Germans quickly reduced the deficit when France goalkeeper Luca Zidane -- son of former great Zinedine Zidane -- could only divert Erdinc Karakas' powerful header into the net.

Edouard, who finished as tournament top scorer with eight goals, made it 3-1 in the 70th before Germany's Gokhan Gul sliced a clearance into his own net in the closing stages.

Germany, who won their last title at this age group in 2009, have now lost three finals since 2011.

The 2016 European under-17 championship will be held in Azerbaijan. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Tom Hayward)