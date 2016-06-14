PARIS, June 14 French police have launched an operation to arrest some 40 people suspected of being involved in violence last week in Marseille that marred the start of the Euro 2016 soccer tournament.

"As we speak there is a police operation to arrest some 40 of them (hooligans) that may have taken part in these acts in Marseille so that they can no longer do it in the next games with the violence we have seen," Bernard Cazeneuve told lawmakers. "There were photos and videos. They will be stopped."

Police earlier surrounded a coach with about 40 Russians as it set off from Cannes in southern France towards the north of the country. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas)