PARIS, June 14 French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday that some football fans will be deported from France after violent clashes marred the beginning of the 2016 European Championship.

Some fans "will be deported because some people cannot stay on national territory."

French police on Tuesday launched an anti-hooligan operation in the town of Mandelieu near Cannes after verifying the identities of 29 Russian supporters suspected of being involved in clashes ahead of a Euro 2016 game between Russia and England. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)