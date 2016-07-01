LILLE, France, July 1 A combination of world class talent and solid defence will keep Wales' dream run alive after their stunning 3-1 victory over Belgium booked them a place in their first ever European Championship semi-final, man-of-the-match Hal Robson-Kanu said.

Two second-half goals from Robson-Kanu and Sam Vokes sealed the win against the fancied Belgians after captain Ashley Williams first-half header cancelled out an early strike from Belgium's Radja Nainggolan.

"We did well to get back into game in the first half..and we knew if we kept playing in the second half as we did in first then we'd get our just deserts," said Robson-Kanu.

"We kept to our game plan. We've got world-class players - we can be as solid as a rock defensively. With those two combined we stand a good chance."

Former England international Gary Lineker, in his role as a pundit for British broadcaster BBC, called Wales' win "one of the greatest performances in the history of British football".

Coach Chris Coleman said he was quietly confident they could spring an upset and that they deserved the win.

"I said before we kicked the ball today, we are not here to enjoy it, we are here to compete."

"Four years ago I was as far away from this as you could imagine. I've had more failures than successes but I'm not afraid to fail. We deserve this."

Captain Williams' goal in the 30th minute was his second goal on his 64th game for his country.

"I'm pleased [to score]. I'm more pleased we got through. I don't score many goals." (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, writing by John Geddie, Editing by Angus MacSwan)