BORDEAUX, France, June 11 Wales will try to avoid getting carried away despite marking their first game at a major tournament for 58 years by beating Slovakia 2-1 at Euro 2016 on Saturday, said midfielder Joe Allen.

Gareth Bale and substitute Hal Robson-Kanu were on target for Wales in the Group B match while Ondrej Duda replied for Slovakia.

"We're obviously thrilled and proud to come away with three points," Allen told a news conference, "but we're wary there are two more games.

"Our focus has to be that no complacency slips in and that we go into the next two matches with the same attitude and the same mindset."

Coach Chris Coleman, whose decision to introduce Robson-Kanu gave Wales late impetus, said he would stick with the same overall approach for the crunch match with England in Lens on Thursday.

"I'm not going to toy with formations or play mind games, Roy's too experienced for that," said Coleman, referring to England boss Roy Hodgson.

"We'll stick to what we believe in because that's what got us here. Whether we get one point, three points or no points, we're not guaranteed anything."

England open their campaign against Russia in Marseille on Saturday evening. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)