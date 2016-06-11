BORDEAUX, France, June 11 Slovakia coach Jan Kozak believes Wales were lucky to beat his team 2-1 in their Euro 2016 Group B opener on Saturday.

Substitute Hal Robson-Kanu's 81st-minute winner guaranteed the three points after Ondrej Duda's strike had cancelled out Gareth Bale's early goal.

Wales had eight shots on target to two for their opponents but Slovakia had more possession (56 percent) and created more chances (13 to 10).

"It was an open game and I think they had more luck," Kozak told a news conference. "I think a draw would have been fairer."

Wales can now secure a place in the last 16 by beating arch-rivals England in Lens on Thursday.

"The result and getting the three points in the opening game was great for them," said Kozak.

"It's a great boost for their confidence and (winning) the derby will be a great motivation although it's hard to predict the result.

"They still have two matches to qualify so it's certainly a strong starting position." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)