LONDON Nov 15 The world's most expensive player Gareth Bale believes Wales qualifying for Euro 2016 would be the "ultimate achievement" and as important as Real Madrid's fabled 'Decima' -- their 10th European Cup.

Wales, who have never reached a European Championship finals, lead qualifying Group B unbeaten with seven points from their opening three games.

On Sunday they travel to Brussels to face Belgium, the world's fourth ranked side, knowing that a repeat of their 1-1 draw in October 2013 would significantly boost their qualification bid.

Euro 2016 in France is the first under a new format in which 24 teams (up from 16) will compete in the group stages, giving Bale and the ever-improving young Wales team the ideal opportunity to compete amongst Europe's elite.

"For me it would be the ultimate achievement. No other Wales team has qualified for a European Championship before and only once for a World Cup," Bale told the BBC.

When asked if qualification would equal a Champions League victory the 25-year-old, who scored in extra time as Real beat Madrid rivals Atletico 4-1 to capture their previously elusive 10th title, said: "I think so, yes.

"It would be an amazing achievement the fact that we haven't ever qualified for a European Championship and it would definitely go down in history.

"It was important for us to get off to a good start in this campaign which we did and we've backed it up with another win (2-1 against Cyprus) and a draw (0-0 against Bosnia) which are good results especially in the circumstances of being down to 10 men against Cyprus.

"We can definitely qualify. I think if we didn't think we could qualify none of us would be playing," Bale said.

"For me (playing for Wales) is the ultimate honour. I love playing for Wales. I love going back and representing my country. I feel the pressure's not on us to win, the pressure's on Belgium who are fourth in the world," Bale, who has scored twice in their three qualifying games so far, added.

"It would be an amazing achievement not only for me but for everyone in Wales and hopefully it could lift football in Wales."

