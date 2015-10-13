Oct 13 Wales manager Chris Coleman is ready to extend his contract after securing the team's Euro 2016 qualification but wants some "structural" changes to ensure they continue to march forward, according to media reports.

Despite losing 2-0 in their European Championship qualifiers to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday, Wales clinched second place in Group H with a match to spare, after Israel lost 2-1 at home to Cyprus.

This was the first time since the 1958 World Cup that Wales qualified for a major tournament and Coleman wants to prove this was not a one-off achievement.

"Hopefully we can agree on that," Coleman told BBC Wales Sport.

"And it won't be about my contract, it will be about the structure and how we can take that forward," he said.

"There are certain things we need to change. It is staff, how we run the structure, along those lines -- we have succeeded but how can we improve?" he added.

Coleman, whose deal expires at the end of the Euro 2016 in France, was quoted as saying in the British media that he may need to "rattle a few cages" in the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

"It is up to me to go and rattle a few cages and say: 'We have done this but to get to the next stage we need to change certain things.' We need to come out of our comfort zone. It is new territory and it makes them feel inferior," the 45-year-old said.

"We've got to keep pushing these lads and that's the only way. It's not about resting now we've got to France.

"We've got think about how we replicate this campaign after we've been to France. We've got to qualify for the (2018) World Cup," he added.

The former Coventry City manager also says his plan is not a sure-fire success, but is prepared to take responsibility if it were to fail.

"You have to be prepared that a plan can backfire but you have to be ready to take the criticism and have something you really believe in. So when I sit down and speak with everyone I want to do things a bit differently," Coleman said. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)