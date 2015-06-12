CARDIFF, June 12 Wales moved closer to their first major tournament in 57 years as Gareth Bale's classy first-half goal gave them a 1-0 win over Belgium to go three points clear at the top of their Euro 2016 qualifying group on Friday.

Bale made the most of a defensive howler from Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan to calmly finish past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after 25 minutes, allowing the hosts to pull up the defensive drawbridge and comfortably see out the game.

It was Bale's 50th match for his country and he further underlined his status as their talismanic player as Chris Coleman's well-drilled side moved on to 14 points in Group B, three clear of Belgium who are now second.

Wales, whose only appearance in a major tournament came at the World Cup in 1958, could need just two more wins from their final four matches, with two teams from each group, as well as the best third-placed team, qualifying for the finals in France. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)