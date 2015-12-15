Dec 15 Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has warned England ahead of next year's European Championship finals in France that Wales have come a long way since the teams last faced each other four years ago.

Wales will meet England in the group stages of the tournament and Ramsey, who ended up on the wrong side of a 1-0 scoreline in their last encounter in a Euro 2012 qualifier at Wembley four years ago, is relishing the thought of a rematch.

Wales have not scored against England since 1984, and have lost all four matches between the sides since, but Ramsey said he was confident his team would offer a much sterner test when they meet in Lens on June 16.

"It's going to be a very exciting game," the 24-year-old told British media.

"To be fair, I wanted England. I had a bit of luck. I think it'll be a great game for everyone who's involved in what'll be seen as a derby if you like.

"We've come a long way since we last played England. I'm sure it'll be a lot closer this game -- and it could go either way.

"It's going to be a great occasion for us, we're going to enjoy every minute. Obviously there's a 'little' game in the middle," he added.

"But while we're looking to enjoy it, we also want to take it seriously and get out of the group."

The teams have met 101 times, with England winning 66, Wales 14 and 21 drawn.

They played each other every season until the Home International championship ended in 1984, which was also the last time Wales beat England, winning 1-0 in Wrexham. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)