CARDIFF, Sept 6 Wales will have to wait to book their place at Euro 2016 after they failed to break down a defensive Israel in a goalless draw in Cardiff on Sunday that kept them top of Group B but left the champagne on ice.

Bidding to qualify for their first major tournament since the World Cup in 1958, they might not have to wait for more than a few hours to pop the corks should Belgium fail to win in Cyprus later on Sunday.

Wales lead the way with 18 points, four clear of Belgium in second and five ahead of Israel in third. They all will have two games to play after Sunday's fixtures.

Wales, who require one point from games away to Bosnia and at home to Andorra, had a handful of chances to clinch victory with Aaron Ramsey spurning their best opportunity when he headed over in the first half.

Simon Church thought he had won it in the final minute of stoppage time but was rightly ruled offside when he headed the ball into the net. (Writing by Toby Davis in London; editing by Martyn Herman)