LONDON, Sept 2 Montenegro's Euro 2012
qualification hopes suffered a huge blow with a 2-1 defeat away
to lowly Wales in Cardiff on Friday.
Starting the night level on points at the top of Group G
with England, Montenegro trailed at halftime to a goal by Steve
Morison and went further behind early in the second half when
Welsh skipper Aaron Ramsey converted a Gareth Bale cut back.
Stevan Jovetic's superb finish gave the visitors a lifeline
with 19 minutes remaining but Wales hung on for their first
points of the campaign.
England, who won 3-0 in Bulgaria, lead the group with 14
points with Montenegro three points behind. They host England
next month in a must-win game.
