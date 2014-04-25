Soccer-Juve's Buffon wants to avoid Leicester in quarter-finals
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
April 25 Cardiff has submitted a bid to UEFA to be a host city for the 2020 European Championship, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said on Friday.
With around 30 countries expected to apply, Cardiff's Millennium Stadium has bid for a package of matches consisting of three group games plus a last-16 or quarter-final match.
"We believe that we have a strong and compelling proposition," Jonathan Ford, chief executive of the FAW, said in a statement.
"The Millennium Stadium, with a capacity of almost 75,000 as well as 100 hospitality boxes, would generate a significant financial contribution for UEFA."
Euro 2020 will be held in 13 cities across the continent to mark the competition's 60th anniversary, with the semi-finals and final to be played in the same stadium.
UEFA is due to announce the host cities in September. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
March 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Juventus 1 Paulo Dybala 42pen Porto 0 Red Card: Maxi Pereira 40 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,161 - - - Leicester City 2 Wes Morgan 27, Marc Albrighton 54 Sevilla 0 Red Card: Samir Nasri 74 Missed penalty: Steven N'Zonzi 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,520 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT):