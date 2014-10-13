Oct 13 Wales continued their unbeaten start to the Euro 2016 campaign as a nervy 2-1 triumph over Cyprus, after they had been reduced to 10 men, bolstered the nation's dream of qualifying for a major championship finals for only the second time.

Two first-half goals from substitute David Cotterill and Hal Robson-Kanu put the home side on the way to a victory which sees them lead Group B with seven points and will feed the idea that Chris Coleman's team could emulate the 1958 Welsh side, which played in the World Cup in Sweden.

They had to graft to victory the hard way, though, after Cyprus pulled back a first-half goal through Vincent Laban's free kick and then sought to capitalise when Andy King was sent off for a raking challenge on Constantinos Makrides.

Down to 10 men but still inspired by another excellent performance from man of the match Gareth Bale, creator of Robson-Kanu's goal with a lovely back heel, Wales could easily have succumbed to an 83rd minute equaliser but the unmarked Georgios Efrem headed over. (Writing by Ian Chadband, editing by Pritha Sarkar)